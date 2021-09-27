Addiction recovery centers struggle to find funding as Vt. overdose deaths soar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plea for help from the helpers. Overdose deaths are up 57% in Vermont since December 2019, the largest increase in the nation. People in the recovery field say they need more money and people to help their clients in crisis.

“Individuals who need help are waiting for a long time. They’re being passed around to other organizations because there is just not the ability to provide help,” said Jesse Bunch, the executive director of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County.

There are 12 Turning Point recovery centers throughout the state. The nonprofits offer wellness programs and support for Vermonters and their families struggling with substance abuse disorder.

In the Burlington center, Bunch says the demand is high and funding isn’t keeping up. He says they’ve lost out on a couple grants, the state is giving them less money and they used up their COVID relief cash.

“We’re struggling to do the best we can in a situation where, in our own community, we’ve seen substance use grow incredibly,” Bunch said.

One of the most vital aspects of the Turning Point Centers is recovery coaches. At Chittenden County’s Turning Point, directors tell me these coaches are really feeling this increased need.

“In the past couple of months, we’ve seen a huge increase in inquiries. The inquiries have gone up from 20 to 30 to 40 inquiries a month,” said Jimmie Sarle, a recovery coach and coordinator.

Recovery coaches work one-on-one with people struggling with sobriety to help them heal.

In Burlington, they are part-timers who are now taking on more clients each and they tend to have more severe mental health and substance use issues.

“And increase the number of coaches and the number of people they’re helping, it’s not just about maintaining,” Bunch said.

The Turning Point Center of Addison County is also experiencing an influx of patients.

“In really the last six months, we’ve experienced maybe an 80% request for services specifically in individual peer support,” said Jennifer Mayhew, the executive director of the Turning Point Center of Addison County.

They’ve added services like a 24/7 online recovery coaching program. Now, they need more staff and funding to pay for it.

“We need ongoing support for the infrastructure and the Zoom subscriptions and that kind of thing. So, that is the gap I’m kind of experiencing now,” Mayhew said.

Both groups are working hard to raise money and will find out later this week whether they are getting more federal COVID dollars to help care for an increasing client load.

