All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Friday, COVID-19 has killed six more people in Vermont, bringing the total to 310.

The CDC data tracker shows all of the state’s counties are experiencing a high virus transmission rate.

Weekend numbers report 365 new cases, which brings the total during the pandemic to over 33,000. The seven day average is more than three percent.

Meanwhile, the next group of Vermonters can sign up for a Pfizer booster shot Monday.

People 75 and older who got the Pfizer vaccine can now register for an appointment. Currently the shot is available for Vermonters 80 and older.

You’re eligible as long as its been six months since your second Pfizer shot.

The state is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what occupational or institutional settings at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure should be eligible for booster shots. We expect more information on that early this week.

