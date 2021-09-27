The annual Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group’s Buddy Walk draws support from the community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today in Burlington -- dozens of families walked hand in hand -- to benefit programs for people with Down Syndrome The 11th annual Buddy Walk one of 250 national down syndrome society’s walks across the country.

The goal is to raise awareness and funds to support those with Down Syndrome and their families -- and to have these conversations during Down Syndrome Awareness month, which is October.

“It’s great for people to see that folks with down syndrome are just like everybody else and should be aware that they should be fully included in everything as teammates as classmates as workmates as friends. And this just helps this cause,” said Joe McNamara of the Buddy Walk committee.

There are around 80 families involved in the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome group.

Organizers say folks in the community look forward to this event every year -- having fun with people who share similar experiences.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.