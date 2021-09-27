Advertisement

Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) - Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal.

NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act.

The companies said their proposed 80-unit townhome development would address a “profound need for affordable housing” but they’ve faced fierce community opposition that was “explicitly based on discriminatory attitudes toward families with children, immigrants, and people of color.”

Brookline officials deny the allegations and have hired legal counsel to defend against the developers’ claims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.
Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica
Purrier St. Pierre walks down main street in Richford.
Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre receives warm welcome home
City of Plattsburgh firefighter Jenna Calandros poses in front of her new ride.
Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M

Latest News

UVM women's soccer drops third straight game after loss to Stony Brook
The American Association of Private Train Car Owners hosted its first pandemic trip Sunday from...
Special train runs through Vermont Sunday
The American Association of Private Train Car Owners hosted its first pandemic trip Sunday from...
Special train runs through Vermont Sunday
This past sugaring season wasn’t all that great and some sugar-makers didn’t even tap their...
Maple producers diversify following tough season
This past sugaring season wasn’t all that great and some sugarmakers didn’t even tap their trees.
Maple producers diversify following tough season