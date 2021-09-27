Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) - Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal.

NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act.

The companies said their proposed 80-unit townhome development would address a “profound need for affordable housing” but they’ve faced fierce community opposition that was “explicitly based on discriminatory attitudes toward families with children, immigrants, and people of color.”

Brookline officials deny the allegations and have hired legal counsel to defend against the developers’ claims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.