CHaD HERO raises more than half a million dollars so far

Winners of the CHaD HERO 5K in Hanover Sunday
Winners of the CHaD HERO 5K in Hanover Sunday(DHMC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - So far, the 16th CHaD HERO event in Hanover has raised more than half a million dollars for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock.

The HERO 5K was the only in-person element of the event this year.

Through Sunday, $509,000 has been raised, and that number is expected to increase in the coming days.

Men’s winners (L to R): Kristian Sogaard, Dartmouth student, 16:34, 2nd; Justin Pavan, Dartmouth student, 16:00, 1st; Gavin McEwen, Lebanon, NH, 3rd, 17:25

Women’s winners (L to R): Jess Bargamian, Dartmouth student, 20:58, 2d; Audrey Herrald, Dartmouth student, 20:52, 1st; Kelly Zeilman, Dartmouth student, 3rd, 21:37

