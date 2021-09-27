Advertisement

Evidence seized by federal agents ruled unconstitutional by Vermont high court

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Supreme Court ruling changes the way border patrol can operate in the state.

It stems from a roving traffic stop where a couple was pulled over and drugs were seized from their car without a warrant.

The court ruled that did not comply with the state constitutional guarantee against unreasonable searches.

“They weren’t on the border or at an airport limiting to those roving patrols that evidence if it’s going to be used in Vermont courts,” said Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School.

Carter says the new ruling may lead to challenges in old cases. And other states may look at the ruling and apply it to their states, too.

