Final phase of construction on Burlington bike path on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction at Burlington’s Oakledge Park is running on or ahead of schedule. It’s the last remaining segment of 8.3 miles of greenway projects started in 2014, at a cost of $12 million.

“A lot has happened. The project is on or ahead of schedule,” said Jon Adams-Kollitz, the project coordinator for Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront. “Right now we’re at the Austin Oval... This is intended to be a welcoming entrance to a lesser-known part of the bike path.”

He says it’s supposed to be like a back door entrance to Oakledge Park.

“The section we’re walking through right now is going through a pretty nice woodland area coming from Austin Drive. As you can see, we keep a pretty narrow footprint,” Adams-Kollitz said.

They’re trying to minimize disturbances to the trees on both sides of the path.

“Straight in this direction is where the bike path used to go,” Adams-Kollitz said.

It used to dump you out into the parking lot. Once the construction is complete, riders will end up by the pavilion, making it a safer and less confusing transition for cyclists as they continue down the path.

“This area is just awaiting the top coat of asphalt then it will be completed,” Adams-Kollitz said. “The majority of the work is happening at the other end of the project, where the bike path comes together with Flynn Avenue.”

The construction will make Blanchard Beach more accessible.

“As we like to say, Oakledge is for everyone,” Adams-Kollitz said.

They removed the block wall to make way for a set of steps and a ramp, making it easier for any mobility device to make it down to the sandy shore.

Paving from Austin Drive to Blanchard Beach is the last step. It will all be done at once, leaving no curbs or bumps for users to navigate.

As for the state stormwater requirements, they’ve got a plan for that, too.

“One is an offset panel where we have an extended area of shallow grade to slow the runoff coming off the pavement. We’ve got a good amount of that in the park. Also, we get credit for the light hand we took going through the forested area and not taking out too many trees,” Adams-Kollitz said.

The project is scheduled to be complete in December.

“It’s possible that we might end up wrapping up earlier than that,” Adams-Kollitz said.

