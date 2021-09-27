Advertisement

Georgia storage units vandalized

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men who they say broke into Georgia Self-Storage Saturday night.

Police say the fence was cut and several locks to units were damaged or removed. Video shows two men entering the area around midnight vandalizing surveillance cameras and removing locks from storage units and searching them.

Police say they don’t know yet if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.
Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica
Purrier St. Pierre walks down main street in Richford.
Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre receives warm welcome home
City of Plattsburgh firefighter Jenna Calandros poses in front of her new ride.
Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation

Latest News

Winners of the CHaD HERO 5K in Hanover Sunday
CHaD HERO raises more than half a million dollars so far
FILE
New Hampshire delegation backs disaster declaration request
Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park
New state program causes confusion in Starksboro
Folks walk in Battery Park to show support for the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group.
The 11th annual Buddy Walk returns to Burlington