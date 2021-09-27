Georgia storage units vandalized

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men who they say broke into Georgia Self-Storage Saturday night.

Police say the fence was cut and several locks to units were damaged or removed. Video shows two men entering the area around midnight vandalizing surveillance cameras and removing locks from storage units and searching them.

Police say they don’t know yet if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

