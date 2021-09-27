Harvest Tips: Drying flowers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have tips for drying flowers as we exit the growing season.

Drying flowers helps you save a little bit of summer so during the winter when the flowers aren’t blooming, you can still have that fresh flower look.

Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern with the UVM Extension, to get you expert advice on how to dry your summer flowers so you can have them all throughout the year. Watch the video to see.

