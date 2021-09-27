How satellite images help NASA track wildfires, climate change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of the images you see on Google Earth come from NASA satellites.

NASA’s Landsat mission has been running since 1972. It’s been taking photos from space to track how Earth has changed over nearly 50 years now.

Monday, NASA and the USGS launched the next iteration of Landsat, Landsat 9.

In this one, they are able to get images during the day and at night in high resolution, including better thermal tracking to see temperature changes on the Earth’s surface.

NASA scientists who use the data say continuing the mission matters because it allows us to track changes over time.

“So just think about a family photo album. You see someone who’s a baby all the way through their 50s. And you can really see how that person has changed. But we don’t want to just stop when they’re 50, we want to just keep going and going and see how this person has changed over time. And it’s the same with our earth. We are trying to look at what’s happening in the past and how it is changing in the future,” said Liz Hoy, a senior support scientist at NASA.

One example of how that data is used is tracking wildfires in remote areas of places like Alaska where it may be too difficult for people to reach on foot.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Liz Hoy.

