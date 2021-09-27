Advertisement

Michigan man pleads guilty to Vermont school shooting threat

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021
CHESTER, Vt. (AP) - A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening to “shoot up” a Vermont high school in 2019.

Vermont prosecutors say 24-year-old Jason Graham, of Holland, Michigan, was involved in an online dispute with a group of students from Green Mountain Union High School in February 2019 and made threats on Facebook to “shoot up” their school. Three days later, he had someone else call the school to say that he had placed a bomb in the school and had sharpshooters outside.

Graham, who pleaded guilty Friday, later was convicted in Michigan of illegally possessing a firearm. His attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.

