Middlebury College to strip chapel name over eugenics role

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - Middlebury College has removed the name of a former Vermont Gov. John Mead from the campus chapel because of what school officials say was his “instigating role” in eugenics policies of the early 1900s.

The move follows the Legislature’s apology last spring to all Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices that led to sterilizations.

Some Vermonters of mixed French Canadian and Native American heritage, as well as poor, rural white people, were placed on a state-sanctioned list of “mental defectives” and degenerates and sent to state institutions.

Related Stories:

Vermont Senate joins House in eugenics apology

Vermont House unanimously supports eugenics apology

Lawmakers push for apology for Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Lawmakers look to acknowledge Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Vermont nonprofit grapples with founder’s past

UVM president apologizes for eugenics research

Vermont children’s book award to drop controversial namesake

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)