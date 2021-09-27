Advertisement

Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close

Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday, due to multiple positive COVID cases within the school community. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday, due to multiple positive COVID cases within the school community.

A transcript of a phone call that went out to families was posted on the district’s website. In it, Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said about one-quarter of the district’s student body is currently under some form of quarantine and many students are awaiting results from testing.

So, in order to get a handle on contact tracing from all the current cases, McLaughlin said they decided to cancel school Monday and use it “as an opportunity to reset the table.” He said they planned to work on contact tracing and strategizing the best path forward over the next few weeks.

