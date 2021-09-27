Advertisement

New Hampshire delegation backs disaster declaration request

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic Congressional delegation is backing the governor’s request for federal disaster declarations following storms and flooding in July and August.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help after mid-July storms caused at least $2.3 million worth of damage in Cheshire County and a second round of storms July 29-Aug. 2 caused more than $3.2 million worth of damage. U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas followed up this week, sending their own letter in support of the declarations.

