NY preps for staff shortage with health care vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The Democrat released a plan Saturday to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities once the mandate takes effect Monday.

Many health care workers have still not yet received a required first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine days before the deadline.

That leaves the prospect of potentially thousands of health care workers being forced off the job next week. Hochul also announced Pfizer booster shots will now be available in New York.

