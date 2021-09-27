Advertisement

Officers say excessive speed contributed to New Hampshire ATV crash

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say excessive speed contributed to an...
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say excessive speed contributed to an all-terrain vehicle crash into a tree that trapped the injured driver.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say excessive speed contributed to an all-terrain vehicle crash into a tree that trapped the injured driver.

The 45-year-old driver from Massachusetts was part of a group of six riders on a trail in the town of Cambridge on Sunday. He was put in an ambulance and taken to the Berlin Regional Airport. From there, he was brought by helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Conservation officers said the man missed a slight curve and was launched several feet off of the trail, into the woods. The ATV was upright, wedged in the trees, and he was pinned underneath. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

