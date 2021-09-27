Rally for Haitian migrants outside Sen. Leahy’s Burlington office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered outside Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office in Burlington Monday evening, calling for better treatment of Haitian migrants by the federal government.

They say the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian immigrants is “cruel” and “deplorable.”

The groups Migrant Justice and Community Voices for Immigrant Rights organized the rally. They say they want to put pressure on Vermont’s delegation and the Biden administration to do better.

Since last Sunday, more than 2,000 Haitian migrants were sent back under the Biden administration.

Even President Biden called some of the interactions at the border horrible.

Those at Monday’s call to action want more than a statement.

“We would like the administration to immediately stop expelling migrants using the basis of COVID transmission,” said Mary Andrews of Community Voices for Immigrant Rights.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was one of 18 AGs who signed a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security and the Biden administration asking them to stop sending these migrants back to Haiti.

