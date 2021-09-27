Report from Vermont Cannabis Control Board pushed back

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board is closing in on a key report to the Legislature making fee structure recommendations.

The regulatory board tasked with creating a taxed and regulated market was slated to present that report this Friday. But it’s now been pushed back a few weeks.

The board says they want to take their time and get the details right.

In the coming weeks, they’re also looking for as much public input as possible.

Cannabis is slated to hit the shelves by the fall of next year.

