Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspicious situation at the University of Vermont had some students sheltering in place Sunday night.

The university issued the order around 6 p.m. and lifted it around 8 p.m., after searching the building and finding “no credible threat.”

In an alert to the campus community, UVM Police said they’d received a report that two men entered Harris Hall, one holding an unknown object. The witness told police they didn’t see anyone in distress, and they believed the men may have been practicing self-defense.

Officials haven’t released any further information on the circumstances of the incident. This article will be updated as we learn more.

