Special train runs through Vermont Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Association of Private Train Car Owners hosted its first pandemic trip Sunday from Chicago to Vermont.

The last car went through Arlington, Vermont and viewers captured it for WCAX.

Organizers responded to the deadly train derailment in Montana, saying it was “horrifying” to see the derailed and overturned rail cars.

By the nature of private cars, organizers say they have a special relationship with Amtrak and say it’s “heartbreaking that Amtrak and its passengers must suffer another tragedy.”

On September 25, 2021, at approximately 4:00 PM, Amtrak's Empire Builder derailed near Joplin, Montana. At the time of...

Posted by American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners, Inc. on Saturday, September 25, 2021

