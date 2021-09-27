Special train runs through Vermont Sunday

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Association of Private Train Car Owners hosted its first pandemic trip Sunday from Chicago to Vermont.

The last car went through Arlington, Vermont and viewers captured it for WCAX.

Organizers responded to the deadly train derailment in Montana, saying it was “horrifying” to see the derailed and overturned rail cars.

By the nature of private cars, organizers say they have a special relationship with Amtrak and say it’s “heartbreaking that Amtrak and its passengers must suffer another tragedy.”

