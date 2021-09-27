Advertisement

UNH to hold separate graduation ceremonies

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Activists dressed in hospital gowns will gather on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse to urge state lawmakers to use $17 million in federal pandemic relief funds to close the gap that they say prevents seniors from being able to afford needed health care.

Meanwhile, the University of New Hampshire plans to continue to hold separate graduation ceremonies for its various colleges permanently.

It did so this year because of the pandemic. The ceremonies will move indoors in the future. And Vermont is using a $600,000 allocation from the Legislature to launch a Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant Program.

