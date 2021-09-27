Vermont free food program ends this week

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A free food program started to help families get through the pandemic ends Friday.

It’s called Full Plates VT and it is run by the Vermont Foodbank.

It replaced the Farm to Families program earlier in the pandemic that featured long lines of people taking boxes full of food paid for by the USDA with no questions asked.

Full Plates VT started June 1 and handed out 40,000 boxes of food over four months.

There were eligibility requirements. Recipients could make no more than 300% above the poverty level.

The Foodbank couldn’t give us a price tag on the program.

Related Stories:

Expiring unemployment benefits expected to increase demand at food shelves

Replacement food box program aims to target low-income households

Pandemic food box program to end

Food box contracts cause concern

Farmers to Families food box program to continue through August

Program helps feed hungry Vermonters and help farmers

Food giveaway closes Burlington Beltline

Vt. National Guard, Foodbank hand out MREs in Franklin County

Bumper-to-bumper traffic at Rutland County food pickup

Thousands line up for food giveaway in Central Vermont

Long lines for free food in Thetford

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.