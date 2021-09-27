Vermont free food program ends this week
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A free food program started to help families get through the pandemic ends Friday.
It’s called Full Plates VT and it is run by the Vermont Foodbank.
It replaced the Farm to Families program earlier in the pandemic that featured long lines of people taking boxes full of food paid for by the USDA with no questions asked.
Full Plates VT started June 1 and handed out 40,000 boxes of food over four months.
There were eligibility requirements. Recipients could make no more than 300% above the poverty level.
The Foodbank couldn’t give us a price tag on the program.
