Vermont State Archives to get $40k

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support its ongoing efforts to improve public access to historical records.

The money from a group affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration will also be used to encourage or facilitate collaborative efforts among historical records repositories in Vermont.

The grant will be used to purchase equipment and supplies to support a number of new initiatives, including a mobile digitization unit, a temperature and humidity monitoring program for storage areas, disaster recovery kits for historical records salvage and a collections care equipment lending program.

