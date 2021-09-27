Advertisement

Vermont State Archives to get $40k

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support its ongoing efforts to improve public access to historical records.

The money from a group affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration will also be used to encourage or facilitate collaborative efforts among historical records repositories in Vermont.

The grant will be used to purchase equipment and supplies to support a number of new initiatives, including a mobile digitization unit, a temperature and humidity monitoring program for storage areas, disaster recovery kits for historical records salvage and a collections care equipment lending program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.
Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica
Purrier St. Pierre walks down main street in Richford.
Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre receives warm welcome home
City of Plattsburgh firefighter Jenna Calandros poses in front of her new ride.
Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted

Latest News

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard...
NY preps for staff shortage with health care vaccine mandate
FILE photo.
4 names added to New Hampshire fallen firefighters memorial
UNH to hold separate graduation ceremonies