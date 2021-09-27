Vermont’s archery deer hunting season starts Oct. 1

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s deer hunting season starts next week with the archery season.

The archery season opens on Friday and runs through Nov. 12. A second archery season takes place Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters may take up to four deer, including one legal buck, during the two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer or a buck in the other hunting seasons.

Hunting of antlerless deer is allowed during the statewide archery season this year.

