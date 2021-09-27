Advertisement

Vermont’s archery deer hunting season starts Oct. 1

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s deer hunting season starts next week with the archery season.

The archery season opens on Friday and runs through Nov. 12. A second archery season takes place Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters may take up to four deer, including one legal buck, during the two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer or a buck in the other hunting seasons.

Hunting of antlerless deer is allowed during the statewide archery season this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.
Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica
Purrier St. Pierre walks down main street in Richford.
Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre receives warm welcome home
City of Plattsburgh firefighter Jenna Calandros poses in front of her new ride.
Plattsburgh firefighter makes city history
The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Vt. parents suing Disney Cruise Line for $20M
Zip lining-File photo
Death of Stowe Resort employee in zip-lining accident under investigation

Latest News

Winners of the CHaD HERO 5K in Hanover Sunday
CHaD HERO raises more than half a million dollars so far
Surveillance video captured two men entering the Georgia Self-Storage property around midnight.
Georgia storage units vandalized
FILE
New Hampshire delegation backs disaster declaration request
Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park
New state program causes confusion in Starksboro