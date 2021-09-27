Wife pleads not guilty to helping husband in NH hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The wife of a man charged in the hit-and-run death of a retired New Hampshire police sergeant has pleaded not guilty to charges that she attempted to help him evade capture.

Angela Sprowl, 39, faces two misdemeanor counts of hindering apprehension in connection with the arrest of her husband, Craig Sprowl. He’s accused of negligent homicide and conduct after allegedly hitting and killing Donna Briggs while she rode a bicycle last week.

Donna Briggs (Courtesy: Hudson Police via Facebook)

A judge on Monday continued Angela Sprowl’s bail at $10,000 after a prosecutor argued that she also faced outstanding charges in Arizona and Florida.

