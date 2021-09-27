BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy, showery start to the work week, we’ll start to see a bit more sun in the days ahead. Showers will wrap up on Monday night with some lingering clouds on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will once again be cool to start, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see skies become partly sunny as we head into the afternoon, but temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the low 60s.

It will be shaping up to be a quiet week of weather for the most part. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday through Friday. We are watching a system or two that could bring a passing shower Wednesday night and into Thursday, but overall any chance of rain will be limited through the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the next several days with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly as well, falling into the 40s in most spots, with a few areas in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks dropping into the 30s by the middle of the week.

The weekend at this point is shaping up nice. We’ll see partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Fall-like temperatures continue to hold steady in the mid 60s.

