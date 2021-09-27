Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will be getting off to a wet start, but most of the rest of the week will feature lots of sunshine, with one exception mid-week. Temperatures will be very fall-like.

After just a bit of early morning sunshine, a frontal system will be moving through today with a round of showers. Those showers will continue into the overnight hours, then finally taper off by Tuesday morning. We’ll get the sunshine back on Tuesday afternoon.

Most of Wednesday is looking okay with some sunshine. But a small disturbance will be dropping down from the north late on Wednesday, into Wednesday night, and a bit into Thursday. That disturbance will spread a few rain showers around, but with it being pretty cold near the mountain peaks, there could be some snow flurries at those higher elevations.

Once that disturbance goes by, we’ll be back to sunshine again for the end of the week and the weekend. It will be warming back up again over the weekend for what appears to be a fine, leaf-peeping weekend - one to take MAX Advantage of.

Enjoy the new week ahead! -Gary

