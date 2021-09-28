Advertisement

2 women sue New Hampshire over youth detention center abuse

File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two new lawsuits alleging abuse by New Hampshire youth detention center workers are the first from female accusers.

The lawsuits filed Monday by Corrine Murphy and Natasha Maunsell are the latest in what is expected to be a flood of individual lawsuits after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit earlier this year.

More than 350 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers over six decades at what was then called the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

Eleven former staffers face criminal charges, including two named in the new lawsuits.

Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

