Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
Green Mountain Union High School-February 2019
Michigan man pleads guilty to Vermont school shooting threat
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close
Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park
New state program causes confusion in Starksboro

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe Fire Chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault