Advertisement

Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance

FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15,...
FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.

Jackson, 62, said in an interview aired on NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. He said it was a genetic condition and its effects on his ability to walk have been getting more noticeable. The condition does not alter his life expectancy, he said.

“I know I’m stumbling around on stage,” he told Jenna Bush Hager. “And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The singer-songwriter from Newnan, Georgia, released a new album “Where Have You Gone” this year and he remains one of country music’s top male artists, with more than 43 million albums sold in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s best known hits include “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson has continued to tour despite the condition and says he wants to continue to perform as much as he can.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe fire chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Green Mountain Union High School-February 2019
Michigan man pleads guilty to Vermont school shooting threat

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Milley calls Afghan war 'strategic failure'
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew acknowledges he faces US sex assault lawsuit
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito’s family speaks; FBI leads search for Laundrie