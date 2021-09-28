Former Vermont man accused of making death threats

ANCHORAGE, Ala. (WCAX) - A former Vermont man who now lives in Alaska faces federal charges of threatening people in Vermont and other states.

Benjamin Tarbell moved from Vermont to Kasilof, Alaska, in April.

Officials say in August, he started making death threats from Alaska through phone calls, texts and Instagram messages to people he did and didn’t know.

Court records show he even bought a plane ticket from Alaska to Burlington.

Tarbell now faces six counts of threatening interstate communications.

