Advertisement

Amazon unveils ‘Jetsons’-like roaming robot for the home

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s new robot can hear, see and follow you around the the home, but its no Rosey the Robot.

Amazon’s version, called Astro, doesn’t cook or clean like the animated character from “The Jetsons,” but it can check if you left the stove on while you’re out or send an alert if someone enters the house it doesn’t recognize.

It uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon said Astro — which also happens to be the name of the Jetson’s dog — will only get smarter as time goes on. It does do some housework: Snacks or a can of soda can be placed on its back to be carted to someone across the house.

The $1,000 robot, which will be sent out to customers later this year, was one of a slew of gadgets Amazon unveiled Tuesday as part of its annual event ahead of the holidays.

Astro, however, stole the show. Amazon executive David Limp asked the 17-inch (43-centimeter) tall robot to come on stage during the virtual event, then asked it to beatbox. Its round digital eyes close or widen as it does tasks, giving it a human-like touch.

Amazon said a limited number of the Astro will be sold, but didn’t provide a number.

Besides the robot, Amazon also unveiled a picture frame-like screen that can be hung to a wall and has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in. The company foresees it going in the kitchen, where users can see recipes, check their schedule or watch a show as they cook.

Also Tuesday, the Seattle-based company said its Echo listening devices will be put in Disney hotel rooms next year so that guests can order towels from room service or ask it the fastest way to get to a theme park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe fire chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close
govphilscott
Vermont ramps up vaccination efforts; ‘test to stay’ program to keep more kids in school

Latest News

Some 13,000 Vermonters are living with Alzheimer's, and even more are involved in their care.
Free Alzheimer’s conference aimed at Vermont caregivers
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
alz
Free Alzheimer's conference aimed at Vermont caregivers
A move to give noncitizens a say in local government in two Vermont cities is facing a legal...
GOP lawsuit says noncitizen voting violates Vermont Constitution
Vermont Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson
Retiring Vermont chief superior judge discusses his career