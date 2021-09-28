Advertisement

Burlington City Council votes to approve stabilization plan

By Rachel Mann
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After voting to cut the police department last year the Burlington City Councilors unanimously voted to approve a $1.27 million proposal to help the police department hire and keep officers.

The city plans to fund this plan with coronavirus relief funds.

Right now, the Burlington Police Department currently has 65 deployable officers.

According to a memo from acting chief John Murad, the department has made 0 hires and accepted 16 resignations this year.

Current officers will receive $10,000 spread out over two installments.

The first installment would be November 15th.

As for new recruits, they would receive $15,000 also spread out in installments at training milestones.

Those at Monday’s city council meeting were divided about this stabilization plan.

“It is a gross misuse of that money,” said Steven Margolin, a Burlington resident. “What we should be doing is funding public supports and systems that will enable us to address the concerns many of us have addressed today.”

“I came across an overdose victim in the middle of the day last week. I have to say thank god somebody was there to respond because this man would not have survived without the help of the Burlington Police Department,” said Kelly Devine, another Burlington resident. “I encourage you to pass this resolution.”

After the meeting, Murad said it’s gratifying city council cares about the future of the department.

