Clinton County Health Department to offer COVID booster shots

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department will start offering COVID booster shots this Thursday.

Eligible residents can register, regardless of where their first two doses were administered.

People who get their booster shot must have gotten their last dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, and they must meet the following criteria:

Be 65 or older, or a resident of a long-term care facility who is 18 years or older, or between the ages 50 and 64 with an underlying medical condition like cancer, current or in remission; chronic kidney disease or pulmonary disease, including COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis or cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome or heart conditions; immunocompromised; obesity; pregnancy; diabetic; or neurologic conditions.

Click here for more information or to register.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.