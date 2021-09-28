Advertisement

Council rejects Burlington waste consolidation plan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposal to consolidate Burlington’s waste collection is rejected by the City Council Monday night.

The vote was split evenly on two different ideas.

One would have had private haulers bid for trash pick-up while the city handles recycling. Another would implement a full municipal model where the city would collect trash, recycling and compost.

This was all in an effort to streamline waste collection in the city so that multiple trucks aren’t driving down the same city streets each week.

But in a win for private trash haulers, neither measure got a majority vote.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

FILE photo
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers
