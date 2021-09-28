Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Newly unsealed court documents show state officials knew about the Kingdom Con a year before federal officials halted projects caught up in the state’s largest fraud scheme.

The EB-5 scandal rocked the Northeast Kingdom.

Foreign investors-- who pumped money into projects at Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and a never-built biotech company-- were swindled out of $200 million.

The documents show the governor’s general counsel warned the Shumlin administration about deceptive practices and that investors’ money would be lost for good.

The governor’s former chief of staff Liz Miller and Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who was then deputy commissioner, have now been subpoenaed. The court documents show they were aware of the fraud.

Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, associate William Kelly and the ski resort’s former president Bill Stenger have all taken plea deals.

Ahead of Stenger’s sentencing, his lawyers sought to unseal these documents that they say show state officials tried to conceal their knowledge of the fraud.

Stenger’s sentencing is likely at the beginning of next year.

Related Stories:

Documents: Stenger knew more about Kingdom Con than he admitted

Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud

Proceeds from Quiros’ settlement aim to help Newport recover

Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con

Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm

2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal

Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

US agency decision revives Vermont foreign investor center

Auditor’s report takes aim at Vermont EB-5 Center’s conflicted role in Kingdom Con

Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case

Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con

Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center

YCQM May 26, 2019

Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history

Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con

YCQM Feb. 10, 2019

Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?

Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.