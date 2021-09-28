Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Newly unsealed court documents show state officials knew about the Kingdom Con a year before federal officials halted projects caught up in the state’s largest fraud scheme.
The EB-5 scandal rocked the Northeast Kingdom.
Foreign investors-- who pumped money into projects at Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and a never-built biotech company-- were swindled out of $200 million.
The documents show the governor’s general counsel warned the Shumlin administration about deceptive practices and that investors’ money would be lost for good.
The governor’s former chief of staff Liz Miller and Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who was then deputy commissioner, have now been subpoenaed. The court documents show they were aware of the fraud.
Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, associate William Kelly and the ski resort’s former president Bill Stenger have all taken plea deals.
Ahead of Stenger’s sentencing, his lawyers sought to unseal these documents that they say show state officials tried to conceal their knowledge of the fraud.
Stenger’s sentencing is likely at the beginning of next year.
Related Stories:
Documents: Stenger knew more about Kingdom Con than he admitted
Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud
Proceeds from Quiros’ settlement aim to help Newport recover
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case
Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case
Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm
2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal
Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case
US agency decision revives Vermont foreign investor center
Auditor’s report takes aim at Vermont EB-5 Center’s conflicted role in Kingdom Con
Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case
Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con
Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts
High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case
Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case
Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial
Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’
Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage
Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request
Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved
Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors
EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center
Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history
Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con
Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?
Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office
Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.