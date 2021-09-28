Facing deadline, more NY health care workers vaccinate

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Thousands of health care workers in New York faced with either getting the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their jobs received at least one dose as the statewide mandate neared.

Workers at hospitals and nursing homes had until Monday to get their first vaccine dose under the new requirement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released figures showing vaccination rates rising among the state’s 450,000 hospital workers and for other health care workers.

By Monday evening, 92% of nursing home staff received at least one vaccine dose. And preliminary data showed 92% of hospital staff receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

