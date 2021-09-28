Former Stowe police officer accused of sexual assault

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman spoke in front of the Stowe Selectboard Monday, claiming she is a victim of sexual assault by a local law enforcement officer.

The woman is identified as Rachel Fisher, who is making allegations that the former Stowe Police officer, Kyle Walker sexual assaulted her multiple times.

The Vermont State Police investigated the allegations earlier this spring and Walker was cleared.

At the meeting, Fisher publicly shared what she says happened and is asking for accountability. She also had a message for victims that they are not alone and there are resources out there.

“We are the evidence that will never be erased myself and the others who come forward about the towns fire chief though they have not been able to speak publicly like I have as fear and silence are no longer an option for me. I’ll continue to speak out” says Fisher.



WCAX News reached out to Walker Monday and haven’t heard back.

Walker has told other media outlets that he denies the allegations and that it was consensual.

He currently serves as the Fire Chief in Stowe.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.