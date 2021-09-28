Advertisement

Former Stowe police officer accused of sexual assault

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman spoke in front of the Stowe Selectboard Monday, claiming she is a victim of sexual assault by a local law enforcement officer.

The woman is identified as Rachel Fisher, who is making allegations that the former Stowe Police officer, Kyle Walker sexual assaulted her multiple times.

The Vermont State Police investigated the allegations earlier this spring and Walker was cleared.

At the meeting, Fisher publicly shared what she says happened and is asking for accountability. She also had a message for victims that they are not alone and there are resources out there.

“We are the evidence that will never be erased myself and the others who come forward about the towns fire chief though they have not been able to speak publicly like I have as fear and silence are no longer an option for me. I’ll continue to speak out” says Fisher.

WCAX News reached out to Walker Monday and haven’t heard back.

Walker has told other media outlets that he denies the allegations and that it was consensual.

He currently serves as the Fire Chief in Stowe.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
Green Mountain Union High School-February 2019
Michigan man pleads guilty to Vermont school shooting threat
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close
Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park
New state program causes confusion in Starksboro

Latest News

Burlington Police on Friday investigated a bullet hole found in window at Edmunds Middle School.
Burlington City Council votes to approve stabilization plan
Vt. recovery center struggling to find funding to help others
Addiction recovery centers struggle to find funding as Vt. overdose deaths soar
Woman accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Vt. woman accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Burlington City Council approves $1.27M police proposal
Burlington City Council approves $1.27M police proposal