Former Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting sex, nude photos

Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Stephen Bunnell-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A former sheriff’s deputy has been accused of soliciting sex and nude photos from women in exchange for money prosecutors say they used to purchase drugs.

Former Caledonia County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Bunnell pleaded not guilty to four charges Monday.

The indictment includes text messages between the 47-year-old and several women that include discussions of getting money in exchange for “sexual favors” or nude photos.

The judge ordered Bunnell released pending trial.

A phone call was made to his attorney seeking comment.

