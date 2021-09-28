Advertisement

Free Alzheimer’s conference aimed at Vermont caregivers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An event this week aims to educate Vermonters who are caring for Alzheimer’s patients.

Some 13,000 Vermonters are living with Alzheimer’s and even more are involved in their care.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is holding a virtual event geared primarily toward caregivers this week.

It focuses on lifestyle changes that can help patients, ways to pay for long-term care and how to communicate with loved ones who have the memory disease.

We asked why busy caregivers should take make time to attend.

“Knowledge is a tool of empowerment. It can make any situation easier to navigate. And it helps you work smarter, not harder. So, as you mentioned, caregiver burnout is a real thing, self-care is an important thing. There are about 30,000 caregivers in Vermont who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. So it’s important to learn things that can make you a better caregiver and take care of yourself, as well as your loved one,” said Chris Schneider of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Chris Schneider.

That conference for Vermont residents is on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s free and happening virtually. It will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. Click here for more details and to register.

