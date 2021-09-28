Advertisement

GOP lawsuit says noncitizen voting violates Vermont Constitution

A move to give noncitizens a say in local government in two Vermont cities is facing a legal...
A move to give noncitizens a say in local government in two Vermont cities is facing a legal challenge from the Republican Party. - File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A move to give noncitizens a say in local government in two Vermont cities is facing a legal challenge from the Republican Party.

Recent charter changes approved by the Legislature allow noncitizens who are residents of Montpelier and Winooski to vote in local elections.

“We stand behind the voters of Montpelier that this was an important topic for them and it’s about representation in the democratic process,” Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson said.

But lawsuits filed by the Republican National Committee and the Vermont Republican Party say the charter changes are void and invalid because they violate section 42 of the Vermont Constitution, which says voters must be citizens.

Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at the Vermont Law School, read the complaints and disagrees.

“What Montpelier, what Winooski and ultimately what the Vermont Legislature has done is completely within the bounds of the Vermont Constitution,” Carter said.

Carter says Vermont is a “Dillon’s Rule” state, which means cities and towns can get permission from the state to change ordinances and laws.

“That’s what happened here. Montpelier and Winooski passed these laws and ordinances and my understanding is the state Legislature agreed to them and that’s the end of story,” Carter said.

In Montpelier, Mayor Watson says they have yet to see any papers regarding this lawsuit but she is confident in the process that has authorized noncitizen residents to vote.

“We went through all the proper channels to get our charter amended and we’re feeling confident about that,” Watson said.

I reached out to the legal team supporting this complaint, who said they did not have a comment past the complaint itself.

The city of Winooski did not have a comment at this time.

Related Stories:

Vt. GOP plans to file a lawsuit over noncitizen voting

Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting

Vermont House overrides noncitizen voting vetoes

Vt. legislators look to override noncitizen voting veto

Scott vetoes noncitizen voting measures, signs 8 other bills

Winooski debating implementing non-citizen voting for local elections

Noncitizen voting approved in Winooski

Noncitizen voting moves forward in Montpelier

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Vermont counties experiencing high virus transmission
The University of Vermont's Harris Hall
Shelter-in-place order for UVM’s Harris Hall lifted
A Vermont woman is publicly accusing the Stowe fire chief of sexual assault. She spoke before...
Woman publicly accuses former Stowe police officer of sexual assault
Classes were canceled and the schools in the Springfield School District were closed on Monday,...
Multiple COVID cases force Springfield schools to close
govphilscott
Vermont ramps up vaccination efforts; ‘test to stay’ program to keep more kids in school

Latest News

alz
Free Alzheimer's conference aimed at Vermont caregivers
Vermont Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson
Retiring Vermont chief superior judge discusses his career
sdf
125 guns collected at no-questions-asked buyback in Plattsburgh
dsf
Retiring Vermont chief superior judge discusses his career