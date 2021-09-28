Advertisement

Homeless, advocates call on Vermont leaders to extend hotel housing program

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates and some homeless Vermonters are calling on state leaders to extend the General Assistance Program through the end of the year.

It puts people up in hotels and motels.

State leaders extended the program for another month until Oct. 21.

Then, more than 500 Vermonters will have to find other housing.

The state will give people $2,500 stipends.

People who are part of the program say the shelter and the stability were critical.

“There’s no housing in this state. And it will not be solved in 30 days. I’ve been applying myself with complex physical health and mental health, and I have not been able to find any housing,” said Josh Lisenby, who lived in a General Assistance Program motel.

State leaders said the rooms were needed for fall tourists.

But advocates say dozens of motels still have space and are willing to house Vermonters.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state is assessing the needs and how many units will be available this winter.

