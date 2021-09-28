Liz Cheney to keynote New Hampshire award banquet

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will be the featured speaker at a New Hampshire fundraising event celebrating the First Amendment.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, will speak at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Awards on Nov. 9. The event raises money for the nonprofit school, which provides free classes in subjects related to communications.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was an ascendant Republican leader before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but has become increasingly defined by her public opposition to Trump’s hold on the GOP.

