Liz Cheney to keynote New Hampshire award banquet

In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, speaks to reporters at the Capitol...
In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will be the featured speaker at a New Hampshire fundraising event celebrating the First Amendment.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, will speak at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Awards on Nov. 9. The event raises money for the nonprofit school, which provides free classes in subjects related to communications.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was an ascendant Republican leader before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but has become increasingly defined by her public opposition to Trump’s hold on the GOP.

