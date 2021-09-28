Pittsford man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s death

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pittsford man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend in his pickup truck was sentenced on Tuesday.

Anthony Reynolds will spend 4.5-9.5 years behind bars following the death of Melanie Rooney, 31.

Police say in May 2019, Reynolds hit Rooney with his truck following an argument. It’s not believed to have been intentional.

“It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Reynolds said. “I will be haunted by it forever.”

As part of a plea agreement, Reynolds changed his plea from not guilty to no contest to negligent operation with death resulting and guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

At the sentencing hearing in Rutland Tuesday, the family shared memories and stories about Rooney. And her father, Kevin Rooney, shared his frustration with the judicial system and delays in holding Reynolds accountable.

“Anthony Reynolds took not only the physical life of our daughter, Melanie, but also the spiritual lives of the family she left behind. Our sentence is lifelong,” Kevin Rooney said.

Melanie Rooney was the mother of three young daughters and was set to receive her associate’s degree in the weeks before she was killed.

Related Stories:

Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death

Vermont man accused of running down girlfriend pleads not guilty

Friend of Proctor victim spoke with her night before death

Man arrested after allegedly hitting girlfriend with car, killing her

UPDATE: Police name victim in suspicious death in Proctor

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.