Plattsburgh to hold gun buyback Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, there will be a gun buyback in Plattsburgh.

It’s being held at the Crete Memorial Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can get back the following for each type of gun:

  • Assault rifle: $250
  • Handgun: $150
  • Rifle or shotgun: $75
  • Non-working/antique guns: $25

The event is organized by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Plattsburgh Police Department.

Organizers say guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, a paper bag, or a box.

We’re told you don’t need and ID and no questions are asked.

