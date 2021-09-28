Plattsburgh to hold gun buyback Tuesday
Sep. 28, 2021
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, there will be a gun buyback in Plattsburgh.
It’s being held at the Crete Memorial Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can get back the following for each type of gun:
- Assault rifle: $250
- Handgun: $150
- Rifle or shotgun: $75
- Non-working/antique guns: $25
The event is organized by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Plattsburgh Police Department.
Organizers say guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, a paper bag, or a box.
We’re told you don’t need and ID and no questions are asked.
