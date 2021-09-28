Advertisement

Retiring Vermont chief superior judge discusses his career

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont courts are still grappling with pandemic protocols, Vermont’s chief superior judge announced his retirement.

Judge Brian Grearson started his career on the bench in 2004. Ten years later, in 2014, he was appointed chief superior judge, which oversees the administrative side of the courts. His responsibilities included things like testifying in the Legislature, assigning judges and acting as a liaison between the state Supreme Court and trial judges.

Judge Grearson has also had a hand in major decisions when it comes to COVID and court, as well as coming up with ways to reduce the backlog of trial-ready cases.

“There are some courts that we’re going to have to move their cases for trial in other counties where courthouses are available. We hope that we can begin bringing in perhaps retired judges to assist some of the courts in reducing that backlog. And that’s something I’ll be talking with the incoming chief superior judge about,” Judge Grearson said.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Judge Brian Grearson.

The court selected Superior Judge Thomas Zonay of Hartland to succeed Judge Grearson upon his retirement, which is effective Nov. 1.

