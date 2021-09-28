Advertisement

Rutland High School mascot again on the agenda at meeting tonight

Rutland High School
Rutland High School(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What is next for the Rutland High School mascot name and logo? Tuesday night, the entire Rutland City School Board of Commissioners will discuss the ad hoc committee’s report and could take action.

The ad hoc committee was created to determine whether the procedures used when changing the mascot’s name last year were followed correctly.

A petition to change the Rutland Raiders mascot and arrowhead logo was circulated in July 2020 by some community members saying it is offensive and unwelcoming.

In February of this year, Raiders was officially dropped and the name Ravens was selected by students and approved by the board.

But just a month later, new board members were elected with an agenda to return the Raiders name.

Some board members argued the process used to change the mascot was not done correctly. So the ad hoc committee made up of board members on each side of the issue was created and an outside attorney was hired.

The attorney found given the lack of proper knowledge regarding board procedures, overall the change was made correctly.

The committee accepted his findings and will present their report to the full board Tuesday night and the board is expected to accept it.

This is an action item on the agenda, so a board member could suggest reinstating the Raiders name. If that action is made, a final vote will be done Tuesday night, determining the school’s name and logo.

Our Olivia Lyons will be attending the meeting and she will have full coverage for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

