Springfield students return to class after COVID cancels school

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools reopened in Springfield Tuesday after the 1,300 students in the district stayed home Monday due to a high number of COVID cases and quarantine orders.

Springfield School Superintendent Zach McLaughlin says low vaccination rates could be driving up the number of cases throughout the district.

The vaccination rate among eligible students in Springfield is well below the state average.

The superintendent says that could be because parents are simply not reporting their child’s status. He’s encouraging families to do so.

But, if the numbers are accurate, he says that is likely contributing to the spread of the virus, which has forced hundreds of kids to quarantine.

“I have concerns right now based on the information that we have that we are probably lower in terms of the amount of vaccinations happening in our eligible students and if that is the case, I think it is definitely playing a role,” McLaughlin said.

The superintendent says of the students who have provided proof of vaccination, just over 30% of seventh graders have been vaccinated. In the eighth grade, the vaccination rate falls to 26.8%. And in the high school grades, just 20% of students have provided proof of vaccination.

