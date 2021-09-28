‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei on social media, representation

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A famous face was spotted in our region this past weekend. “Star Trek” actor George Takei was in Ticonderoga, New York.

Takei famously played Mr. Sulu in the TV series.

He visited the “Star Trek” original series replica set in Ticonderoga and met fans who got to ask him questions about his work and life.

Our resident “Star Trek” fan Cat Viglienzoni got a chance to speak to him one-on-one about the groundbreaking 1960s sci-fi series and his powerhouse social media presence today.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do you think social media has a place in the ‘Star Trek’ ideal and the future?

George Takei: Well, it is a fact in our life now. I was just completely enamored with social media because of that idea of the town square, but now global, international. I thought it was a wonderful way of exchanging ideas and friendships, reach a hand across the ocean. That’s the Pollyanna idealist in me. Now, we know the underbelly of social media and how destructive and how mean and how evil it can be, so the human mind can be a wonderous thing and a dangerous thing.”

Cat also talked to George Takei about his graphic novel, which recounts his experience in the internment camps for Japanese-Americans during World War II, and about what the iconic “Star Trek” line “live long and prosper” means to him.

Watch the video to see more of their conversation. And you can see the full interview Sunday morning on “You Can Quote Me.”

