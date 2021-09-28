Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 27th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are marching right along in the Fall sports season, with field hockey, soccer, and especially football players giving us all kinds of spectacular plays and moments. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, U-32 would ultimately prove victorious over Milton on Friday night, but it was Kayden Burke and Colin Mathis who combined for the play of the game. Just on the right side of midfield in the second, Burke unleashed a bomb to the endzone and Mathis got under it, making the grab in stride for six. Take another look, two feet in, that’s a catch on Sundays, kids. Yellow Jackets with a big test looming this week at Bellows Falls.

At number two, field hockey action from Tuesday, Essex hosting CVU. The Redhawks were absolutely on the front foot of this contest for pretty much the entire first half, but Hornet goalkeeper Adowyn Byrne was a brick wall in cage. Byrne making stops to deny CVU left and right. Eventually the Essex offense would get going as well. Bryne gets the shutout in the 3-0 win, Hornets 4-1 to start the year.

And at number one, Dartmouth football is back, and their running quarterback showed off in a big way on Saturday. Nick Howard only ran the ball nine times but he made the most of it. Early in the third quarter with a 17-point lead, Howard busted this game wide open with a dash down the middle for 53 yards on the touchdown run. Then early in the fourth, they go for it on fourth down, and the play-action allows Howard to run down the sideline untouched for 39 yards to put it away. Howard named Ivy League offensive player of the week this week, and now he also has the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.